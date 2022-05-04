DAMN YANKEES promises a "devil of a good time" on stage at O'Connell and Company

TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW-TV) — It's a classic American musical first performed in 1955 about America's "favorite sport". DAMN YANKEES is on stage at O'Connell & Company through May 15th.

Michael Galante plays "Old Joe" and says the story is a simple one, adding "Old Joe sells his soul to the devil so he can win the pennant against the Yankees and that's the show right there".

There is plenty of memorable music here and some high energy dancing. The show is directed and choreographed by Joey Bucheker with musical direction by Stephen Piotrowski.

Putting on a great musical is as much a team sport as baseball according to actor Kevin Deese who plays "young Joe". He says "I love the team work, that's a big theme of the show. This show has really come together as a team".

The theatre is at the Ken-Ton Elmwood Commons. There is more information at the O'Connell & Company website.

