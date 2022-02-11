Watch
DA: 17-year-old charged with felony attempted murder, assault in McKinley High School attack

Posted at 11:01 PM, Feb 10, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced a 17-year-old boy is facing felony charges in connection to the attack outside McKinley High School in Buffalo Wednesday.

The district attorney's office said the boy was arraigned just after midnight Friday on second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault charges. He is due back in court Monday.

Buffalo police tweeted late Thursday evening the 17-year-old boy was in custody.

A security guard was also shot in the leg during the attack and police said the investigation is ongoing. An update is expected to be provided Friday at 11:30 a.m. at BPD Headquarters downtown.

Both the security guard and the student have been released from the hospital.

McKinley High School will be remote Friday and Monday. Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash "will likely provide an update" Friday, according to a release.

