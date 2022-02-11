DA: 17-year-old charged with felony attempted murder, assault in McKinley High School attack

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced a 17-year-old boy is facing felony charges in connection to the attack outside McKinley High School in Buffalo Wednesday.

The district attorney's office said the boy was arraigned just after midnight Friday on second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault charges. He is due back in court Monday.

Buffalo police tweeted late Thursday evening the 17-year-old boy was in custody.

BREAKING: BPD has a 17 year old male in custody in connection with the stabbing assault of 14 year old McKinley High School student. The investigation is ongoing. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) February 11, 2022

A security guard was also shot in the leg during the attack and police said the investigation is ongoing. An update is expected to be provided Friday at 11:30 a.m. at BPD Headquarters downtown.

Both the security guard and the student have been released from the hospital.

McKinley High School will be remote Friday and Monday. Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash "will likely provide an update" Friday, according to a release.