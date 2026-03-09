Cyclists gear up for spring riding season at WNY Bike Fest in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cyclists across Western New York are gearing up for the spring riding season, and a recent event at Buffalo RiverWorks brought riders together to focus on safety and community.

Andrew Thomas helped organize WNY Bike Fest, describing it as a launch point for the season.

"This is our sort of inaugural kickoff event to sort of, prime people for the cycling season," said Thomas. "It's also an event where they can sell a bike; if they want to, they can also purchase a bike."

The event also highlighted local organizations, including Wheels for Workers 716, a nonprofit that collects donated bikes, repairs them and distributes them to people who need reliable transportation. Executive Director Blue Hannon said every bike that leaves their hands has to be ready to ride.

"If I was going to give you a bike and you needed to get to work every day so you could feed your family, we want it to be safe and reliable, and we won't give a person a bike that we don't think is perfect," said Hannon.

Hannon also offered a simple pre-ride checklist for cyclists heading out this spring.

"Make sure your bike is safe and ready to go. We call it a quick check over ABC, air the tires, brakes work, and your chain is okay," said Hannon.

The East Side Bike Club takes a similar approach to safety, focusing on education alongside community rides and bike repair workshops. Bike Ambassador Fredricka Barton said events like WNY Bike Fest are an opportunity to reinforce the basics.

"Some people who ride a bike, even though they're in the community, even people who ride with us, they don't wear their helmets, they don't follow the rules of the road. So it's important that when they come to an event like this, we can let them know not only what's going on in the community, but you know the importance of following the rules of the road and practicing good bike safety," said Barton.

As riding season approaches, cyclists and organizers say events like WNY Bike Fest are about more than bikes — they're about building community and making sure everyone can share the road safely.