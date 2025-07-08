BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A significant data breach has compromised sensitive information across several major platforms, including Google, Apple, and Facebook. Cybersecurity experts are urging individuals to take immediate action to protect their online accounts.

Recent reports from CyberNews and Forbes indicate that this breach involves the leak of an unprecedented 16 billion passwords.

Arun Vishwanath, a cybersecurity expert, emphasized the magnitude of the situation.

“It’s a massive number,” Vishwanath stated, explaining that while some of these passwords might be outdated, many are likely active accounts belonging to people globally, including residents of Western New York.

Research indicates that the breach did not originate from a single source; instead, the 16 billion leaked passwords were compiled from various incidents of compromised accounts. Vishwanath described the breach as the result of "info stealer software," which collects and compiles data from previously hacked accounts, making it a critical issue for users everywhere.

WATCH: Cybersecurity expert shares tips to protect yourself in wake of concerns over massive data breach

Cybersecurity expert shares tips to protect yourself in wake of concerns over massive data breach

“Hackers can access both corporate and personal accounts,” Vishwanath warned. “With everything from banking to gaming requiring passwords, the potential for unauthorized access is significant, making it essential for everyone to pay attention to their cybersecurity measures.”

To bolster online security, Vishwanath recommends several proactive steps.

“The first thing we need is good cyber hygiene," Vishwanath said. "This means having unique passwords for different accounts."

In addition to creating unique passwords, Vishwanath advised enabling multi-factor authentication, utilizing password vault software, and actively monitoring financial and personal accounts for any suspicious activity.

“We are the line of defense when it comes to protecting ourselves," Vishwanath said. "No organization can do it for us. This breach is a teachable moment and an excellent opportunity to enhance personal security measures.”

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, users are encouraged to review their cybersecurity practices and take action now to safeguard their personal information.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.