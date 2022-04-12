Customs officers seize loaded shotgun from vehicle at Peace Bridge, driver taken into custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A driver was taken into custody at the Peace Bridge on Tuesday, after investigators say a wrong turn led officers to the discovery of an illegal firearm.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports the 42-year-old driver made a wrong turn while heading to a location in Buffalo, and ended up on the Peace Bridge. The driver tried to make a U-turn on the bridge to avoid crossing to the Canadian side.

Border protection officers searched the driver's vehicle and discovered a loaded shotgun in the trunk. Following up on the investigation, they determined the shotgun was not legally possessed.

Border protection officers held the driver in custody for processing, then turned the driver over to the New York State Police.

The driver has not been identified.