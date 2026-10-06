Crystal Selk named executive director of Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crystal Selk has been named the executive director of the Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy.

Selk will oversee operations, community engagement, site activation and future programming at Ralph Wilson Park.

This comes more than 7 months after the former executive director Katie Campos resigned.

Watch: Several leaders step down at Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy

Several leaders step down at Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy

Selk is stepping in during the park's second phase of construction, which the city hopes is finished by 2027.