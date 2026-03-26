Several leaders step down at Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Top leadership at the Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy has resigned, months before the $250 million park is set to open on Buffalo's Lower West Side.

I confirmed that Katie Campos, the executive director of the Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy, stepped down in late February. The Buffalo News first reported the resignation.

Kari Root Bonaro, the conservancy's director of administration and engagement, and John Koelmel, the chair of the board of directors, also stepped down over the last two months.

The organization is responsible for maintaining the park post-construction.

Campos had been with the nonprofit since the fall of 2022, and last summer, she took me on a tour.

"It's starting to look like a park," Campos said in July of 2025. "We anticipate reopening phase one about this time next year, so summer of 2026, three years into construction."

WATCH: Ralph Wilson Park making progress ahead of 2026 Phase One opening

Ralph Wilson Park transformation making progress ahead of 2026 Phase One opening

When contacted over the phone, Campos did not provide a reason for her resignation, but did share a statement that said in part, "This transition comes at a moment of real momentum—though not without its challenges— and I will always be incredibly proud of what the conservancy board and I built together. We re-imagined a park that is soon to be the jewel of Buffalo's waterfront for future decades and the thousands of families who will benefit from it."

Koelmel also shared this statement on his departure, "I am proud of the work done during my time and tenure by Katie Campos and her team with the support of my fellow Board members. However, it became clear that our ambitious vision and expectations for the Conservancy and the community were not aligned with those of all stakeholders. Therefore, I stepped down to ensure the best possible outcome for all parties."

The City of Buffalo owns Ralph Wilson Park. The project is funded at the local, state and federal levels, along with substantial contributions from the Ralph C. Wilson Foundation.

Phase one of the park includes new athletic fields, walking paths and a reconstructed shoreline. It was set to open in the coming months, with phase two anticipated in the summer of 2028.

"While the recent resignations create some uncertainty in the near term, what doesn't change is how important Ralph Wilson Park is to the future of Buffalo," Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan said in a statement.

WATCH: Several leaders step down at Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy

Several leaders step down at Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy

Charles Torres, the current chair of the park conservancy, said the organization remains fully focused on supporting the park. Torres added that the conservancy will work with the city to operate, maintain and program the park once it is completed.

Torres' full statement:

"The Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy’s former executive director is no longer with the Conservancy. The City of Buffalo owns the park, and the Conservancy continues to work closely with the city. The Conservancy remains fully focused on supporting this world-class destination park that Buffalo deserves, and on partnering with the city to operate, maintain, and program the park once it is completed. We are proud of the significant progress made to date and its many features designed to strengthen connections with the surrounding community."

Koelmel's full statement:

"In joining the Board of the Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy, I was excited to play a role in another significant project for the benefit of Buffalo and the WNY community. I was, in turn, honored to serve as Board Chair for a brief but impactful period as the Conservancy operationally prepared to maintain, secure, and activate the Park as well as engage the region around what will be a unique world-class destination. I am proud of the work done during my time and tenure by Katie Campos and her team with the support of my fellow Board members. However, it became clear that our ambitious vision and expectations for the Conservancy and community were not aligned with all stakeholders. Therefore, I stepped down to ensure the best possible outcome for all parties. I look forward to the Conservancy delivering an incredible experience in the years ahead that will be enjoyed by everyone."

Campos' full statement:

"I stepped down from my role as Executive Director of Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy, secure in knowing the park will be a generational asset for Buffalo, and it has been an honor to help bring our park to life. This transition comes at a moment of real momentum—though not without its challenges— and I will always be incredibly proud of what the Conservancy board and I built together. We re-imagined a park that is soon to be the jewel of Buffalo's waterfront for future decades and the thousands of families who will benefit from it. As I look back, I am particularly proud that we: • Reignited a belief in Buffalo that we deserve world-class public spaces and that we can work together to make them come to life. • Built deep, authentic relationships across Buffalo, from neighbors to partner organizations and key corporate partners, for whom I am particularly grateful. • Ensured the park is truly community-driven and that people see everyone is welcome at Ralph Wilson Park. • Engaged thousands of folks through park activations, community meetings, and celebrated park milestones - like watching the Ralph Wilson Park Bridge make its way along the Erie Canal. • Created a park blueprint that brought the community's vision to life, positioned the Conservancy for success, and ensured a multiplier impact on our community. • Developed a national network of park leaders and practitioners, who will continue to serve as thought partners and ambassadors. They helped and will help us shape the best approach for Buffalo in park operations, maintenance, security, and programming. • Learned that the strongest security measure is an investment in programming attractive to all communities. • Established a strong, sustainable nonprofit, putting in place the governance, systems, and partnerships needed to lead the park beyond opening day. I am honored to have worked alongside our community to build this project for Buffalo over the past four years."

