Crystal Boling-Barton, former McKinley High School principal, has died

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District has announced that former McKinley High School Principal Crystal Boling-Barton has died.

Wednesday morning word surfaced that Boling-Barton died and a spokesperson for the district confirmed her death to 7 News.

According to the Buffalo School Board, she served 42 years. Boling-Barton was the long-time principal at McKinley and a controversial figure in the city school district over recent years.

She was first appointed principal in 1987 but was placed on leave in 2017 after a student filed a lawsuit claiming Boling-Barton ignored a student’s request to form an LGBTQ group at the school.

The suit was eventually dropped and Boling-Barton filed a discrimination complaint against the district. Boling-Barton and the district reached a settlement on the matter back in April. She received $200,000 including the $600,00 she collected while on leave. Her retirement was effective April 22.