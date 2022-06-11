Watch
Former McKinley High School principal retires from Buffalo Public Schools

Retirement went into effect in late April
Posted at 7:04 PM, Jun 11, 2022
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A controversial figure in Buffalo Public Schools no longer works for the district.

According to records obtained by 7 News, long time McKinley Principal Crystal Barton has retired.

She had been on paid leave since 2017, after a student filed a lawsuit claiming Barton ignored a student's request to form an LGBTQ group at the school.

The suit was eventually dropped and Barton filed a discrimination complaint against the district.

Barton and the district reached a settlement on the matter back in April, in which she received $200,000, on top of the $600,000 she collected while she was on leave.

Barton's retirement went into effect April 22.

A spokesperson for the district says her retirement did not impact that settlement.

