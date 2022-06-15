Crystal Barton, former McKinley High School principal, has died

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District has announced that former McKinley High School Principal Crystal Barton has died.

Wednesday morning word surfaced Barton died and the city school district confirmed her death.

According to the Buffalo School Board, she served 42 years. Barton was the long-time principal at McKinley, first appointed in 1987, but was placed on leave in 2017.

Barton was a controversial figure in the city school district over recent years.

The Buffalo Board of Education submitted Barton's official retirement at its May 18 meeting. Although the long-time McKinley principal had been on paid leave since 2017 after a student filed a lawsuit claiming Barton ignored a student’s request to form an LGBTQ group at the school.

The suit was eventually dropped and Barton filed a discrimination complaint against the district.

Barton and the district reached a settlement on the matter back in April.

Barton received $200,000 including the $600,00 she collected while on leave. Barton’s retirement was effective April 22.