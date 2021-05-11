Crowd cheers on new Niagara County Law Enforcement grads

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hundreds of law enforcement and supporters of law enforcement showed up at the Niagara Falls High School to cheer on the seven graduates of the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy.

People with flags lined the sidewalks as the graduates walked around the school for the ceremony.

“Incredible,” said Gwendolyn Schuler, a graduate, and now deputy with the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. “We really appreciate the huge support coming from everyone.”

During their training there's been a pandemic, a presidential election and calls for law enforcement reform.

While speaking at the ceremony, Colin King, a graduate and now of the Lewiston Police Department, spoke about why he chose to be an officer.

“My time in the military, I'd worked with a lot of guys who were cops on the outside, and just kind of saw the lives that they led, and the people they help,” said King.

This was the 75th graduation of the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy.

There was some controversy surrounding the location, and the reason of the location, for this year's graduation ceremony that’s usually held on the Niagara University campus. Word spread that Niagara University asked the academy to move ceremony due to fear of protests. A University representative said it was because of a scheduling issue caused by the pandemic.

