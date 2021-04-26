Niagara University asks police academy to move graduation off campus

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls County Sheriff is crying foul over a graduation ceremony being moved from Niagara University’s campus.

Sheriff Michael Filicetti says, the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy’s graduation ceremony is being removed from the university because of expected protests at the graduation.

"It was moved to a hotel in Niagara Falls because of a planned protest. I would like it to remain at Niagara University. The recruits have worked hard and deserve to graduate on campus," said Filicetti.

According to a spokesperson from Niagara University, the ceremony is being moved because of a scheduling conflict.

“While there have been reports of planned protests for the police academy graduation, we were not aware of any,” wrote Tom Burns, associate vice president for public relations of Niagara University.

Burns says because of the pandemic and shift in the school’s scheduling, the university couldn’t provide the space for the academy.

“The Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy graduation event was scheduled during the university’s reading day and final exam week. Because the event was scheduled in a high-traffic student area and understanding these are critical days for our students as they prepare for their first in-person final exams and presentations since 2019 and the beginning of the pandemic, we did ask the academy to move its graduation ceremony, which we have had to do periodically in the past as well,” wrote Burns in a statement.

