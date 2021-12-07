Crime Stoppers WNY offering $2,500 reward for October shooting

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crime Stoppers WNY is asking for the community's help finding the people responsible for a deadly October shooting.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest or indictment for who killed 46-year-old Angel Pacheo. He was shot and killed on Water Street in Jamestown on October 19.

Jamestown Police believe the weapon used in the shooting was given to others not directly related to the shooting. Police are looking for anyone who may know where the weapon is and who may have possessed it after the shooting.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers WNY at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip with the free "Buffalo Tips" app.