JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man. They say the man was shot on Water Street in Jamestown just after 8:30 Tuesday night.

The male victim was taken from the scene to UPMC Chautauqua where he died. His identity has not been released yet.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537 or an anonymous tip can be left at 716-483-Tips (8477).