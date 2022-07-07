Watch Now
Crime Stoppers offers reward for information in connection to homicide on Route 198

Posted at 11:02 AM, Jul 07, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crime Stoppers announced it is offering a reward for information in connection to the homicide on Route 198 on June 28.

According to police, 19-year-old Alexy Ortiz and 21-year-old Luis Mercado were shot while riding dirt bikes on Route 198. Ortiz was pronounced dead at the scene and Mercado was taken to ECMC where he was described as stable.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person(s) responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161.

