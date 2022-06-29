Watch Now
Buffalo police investigating fatal shooting on Route 198 near Delaware Avenue

Buffalo police are investigating a shooting in the area of Route 198 and Delaware Avenue.
Posted at 9:21 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 09:39:34-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a fatal shooting on Route 198 near Delaware Avenue.

According to police just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday a 19-year-old Buffalo man and a 21-year-old Buffalo man were shot. The 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and the 21-year-old man was taken to ECMC where he is described as stable.

Police said the two men were riding dirt bikes.

Route 198 east was closed from Elmwood to Parkside and Route 198 west was closed from Parkside to Delaware for a period of time. According to NITTEC, they have since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

