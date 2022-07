TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for any information on a male suspect in connection to a homicide in Tonawanda.

Officials say the suspect allegedly shot and stabbed Harith Mohamed Alkhalaf of Buffalo on James Avenue in April. Alkhalaf died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161.