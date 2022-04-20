Watch
Town of Tonawanda police investigating after man killed on James Avenue

Posted at 7:00 AM, Apr 20, 2022
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man was killed on James Avenue near River Road early Wednesday, according to Town of Tonawanda police.

Police said officers responded around 1:20 a.m. to James Avenue near River Road for the report of an altercation between two males. One man was dead at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital.

According to police, an investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (716) 879-6614 or the confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606.

