Town of Tonawanda police investigating after man killed on James Avenue

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man was killed on James Avenue near River Road early Wednesday, according to Town of Tonawanda police.

Police said officers responded around 1:20 a.m. to James Avenue near River Road for the report of an altercation between two males. One man was dead at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital.

According to police, an investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (716) 879-6614 or the confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606.