Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person, or people, responsible for the death of Marquita Mull.

In September, 50-year-old Marquita Mull's body was found in Chautauqua County, in an area she had no known connections to.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information.

Provided by Crime Stoppers WNY

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers WNY at 716-867-6161.