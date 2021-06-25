Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on quadruple shooting at JFK Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the quadruple shooting at JFK Park in Buffalo Wednesday.

Police said a man entered JFK Park on Hickory Street and started shooting around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Four people were shot, including a 21-year-old man, a 24-year-old man, and two boys ages 8 and 14.

In an update provided Thursday afternoon police said there was a dice game going on at the park and it appears it was a targeted shooting with possibly more than one shooter. The two boys, ages 8 and 14, were on the basketball court playing basketball and were not involved according to police.

Police provided an update on the four victims Thursday afternoon:

The 8-year-old boy was grazed in the ear and treated and released from Oishei Children's Hospital.

The 14-year-old boy was shot in the chest and treated and released from Oishei Children's Hospital.

The 24-year-old man was shot in the leg and treated and released from Oishei Children's Hospital.

The 21-year-old man was shot in the back and underwent surgery, he remains at ECMC in serious condition.

Crime Stoppers asks anyone with information to contact (716) 867-6161.