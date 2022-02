BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police and Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 reward for information about the suspects in the shooting of a 15-year-old boy on Grider Street, last week.

Investigators show surveillance video which you can see here of the two alleged suspects.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (716) 861-6161 or Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.