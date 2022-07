BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Fire Department crews are investigating an early morning fire on Huntington Avenue.

Crews first responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m.

At this point, there is no information on whether or not anyone was inside the structure or injured.

A 7 News photographer at the scene said he saw crews performing life-saving measures.

This is a developing story, we will update you as soon as we learn more.