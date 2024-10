LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Lewiston Fire Department and crews from around Niagara County spent nearly 11 hours battling a fire at Modern Landfill.



Flames broke out around midnight Sunday morning in a pile of rubber tires

It was finally extinguished just before 11 a.m.

Lewiston Fire Company Crews working to battle the blaze at the landfill



No firefighters were injured.

A Landfill employee was taken to the hospital but has been released.