Creepy Crosby Avenue collecting donations for St. Jude's

Lockport, N.Y. (WKBW) — For nearly 15 years Mike Stawicki has transformed his home and his neighbors lawns into Creepy Crosby Avenue for the Halloween season.

"Every year, we got different ideas," Stawicki said. "The main display in here this year will not be the same next year. I will use some of the same props, some of the same stuff, but all in a totally different way."

However, Stawicki's Creepy Crosby Avenue is also supporting a great cause. Each year he raises money for Skeletons for St. Jude's Cancer Research. Visitors who stop by are encouraged to leave a donation as they walk through his Halloween displays.

Also this year he has a special display with personal tribute to his late mother.

"There's a skeleton band for my mother, she passed away last year. She had cancer. She loved Halloween. She loved kids. Just seemed to be an awesome tribute to her. It only plays her favorite song, so it's all 80s, hair rock," Stawicki said.

If you get the chance to make it out to the Lockport area, be sure to stop by 27 Crosby Avenue anytime between 7-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday.