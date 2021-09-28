Covid has created an increased interest in crafting at The Blue Rooster in Hamburg.

HAMBURG, NY (WKBW-TV) — In-person classes are back at The Blue Rooster in Hamburg. The unique spot also offers, a gift shop, craft store, and furniture refinishing.

Business partners Lee Ann Obenhauer and Chuck Ceranski opened the store seven years ago. Chuck says "It's almost like a country store-we have gifts and things from local artisans."

COVID put live classes on hold for a while but they have finally returned. Most recently there were fifteen participants making "Football Player Scarecrows".

Sam Smith, showing off her Buffalo Bills scarecrow says "I just thought it would be a fun way to show my Buffalo pride and hang out with my friends."

Lee Ann says that during the pandemic they sold craft kits and it seemed that there were a lot of people getting into crafting. She adds "The younger generations have figured out this is fun."

More information about The Blue Rooster at their Facebook Page and their website.