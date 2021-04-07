COVID-19 cases rising in Erie County, mostly among young people

BUFFALO, N.Y — Millions of vaccines are in the arms of New Yorkers, but Western New York's positivity rate is rising again. Western New York's positivity rate is over 6%, the seven-day rolling average is above 4%.

“We are, what we believe to be, in a new wave,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Health officials say the spread is mainly among young people. Most new cases coming from people younger than 40.

“We're seeing an increase in a number of kids under 20, every week, that are testing positive,” said Gale Burstein, the Erie County Health Commissioner.

The county also credits the rise in COVID-19 cases among kids to youth sports and at least four variants of the virus spreading in the community.

From our contact tracing team - where are we seeing outbreaks and clusters?

Youth Sports

Hockey, dance studios, cheerleading, football, volleyball & basketball

Day cares

Restaurants

Churches

Youth Sports

Hockey, dance studios, cheerleading, football, volleyball & basketball

Day cares

Restaurants

Churches

Small businesses – not screening employees

Despite this, a spokesperson said that the Buffalo Public Schools still plan on moving forward with their reopening plans.

Covid-19 hospitalizations have risen by 50% in Erie County over the past week. Deaths are down, especially among the older population.

Mortality Data: Total COVID-19 related deaths from March 1, 2020 to April 1, 2021: 1,740 (1,274 in 2020 and 466 in 2021)

Our community lost 61 residents in March to COVID-19.

“Thankfully we have the vaccine. If we didn't have the vaccine, I'd hate to see what the numbers we would have right now,” said Poloncarz.

