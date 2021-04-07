Watch
COVID-19 cases rising in Erie County, mostly among young people

Covid-19 hospitalizations have risen by 50% in Erie County over the past week. Deaths are down, especially among the older population.
Erie County health officials says increased positivity rates in schools.
Posted at 12:40 AM, Apr 07, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y — Millions of vaccines are in the arms of New Yorkers, but Western New York's positivity rate is rising again. Western New York's positivity rate is over 6%, the seven-day rolling average is above 4%.

“We are, what we believe to be, in a new wave,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Health officials say the spread is mainly among young people. Most new cases coming from people younger than 40.

“We're seeing an increase in a number of kids under 20, every week, that are testing positive,” said Gale Burstein, the Erie County Health Commissioner.

The county also credits the rise in COVID-19 cases among kids to youth sports and at least four variants of the virus spreading in the community.

Despite this, a spokesperson said that the Buffalo Public Schools still plan on moving forward with their reopening plans.

Covid-19 hospitalizations have risen by 50% in Erie County over the past week. Deaths are down, especially among the older population.

“Thankfully we have the vaccine. If we didn't have the vaccine, I'd hate to see what the numbers we would have right now,” said Poloncarz.

