Buffalo Public Schools provide update on Phase III and Phase IV of reopening

7 Eyewitness News Staff
Buffalo Public Schools
Posted at 12:59 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 12:59:56-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash provided an update on Phase III and Phase IV of reopening Thursday.

In a letter to board members and the BPS community, Cash said:

Covid-19 infections are rising again across the region, a more contagious variant is spreading, and we are working to recover from a malicious cyberattack. Those significant challenges notwithstanding, I have directed staff to bring back all remaining high school opt-in students on April 26th. Remaining elementary opt-in students will come back on May 10th. We will discuss further details at our April 14th Board Work Session and defer to updated recommendations from our Medical Director and local health experts.
- Superintendent Cash

The district's Phase II of reopening was delayed following a ransomware attack and began Monday, March 22.

