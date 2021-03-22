Buffalo Public Schools to begin Phase II of in-person learning Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a week-long delay, the Buffalo Public School district is beginning the second phase of its return to in-person learning.

In a statement Saturday, the district confirmed the rescheduled start to Phase II would go on Monday.

It was delayed after a ransomware attack closed schools and halted remote learning across the district. The FBI is still investigating that attack.

"We were heartbroken when we found out that Phase II would be delayed because of the excitement students had," said Rachel Fix Dominguez, BPTO Co-Chair.

According to the Buffalo Public School district, all staff and students in Phase I and II will report to schools and buses will run on schedule. School officials are asking drivers to be extra careful in school zones and around bus stops.

BACK TO SCHOOL:

About 5,000 students are in Phase II, including students in grades three, four, nine, and 11.

Moving forward, things are looking good for the rest of the district’s re-opening plan.

“Provided that everything goes well with Phase 2, phase 3 is likely slated to be on track so this doesn’t derail us from kids being able to be back in those buildings," said Fix Dominguez.

With only a few months left in the school year, parents with students in Phase III and beyond will have to consider whether they'll send their students back when things advance later this spring.