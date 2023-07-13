Couple's collecting turned into the expansive Barn Coca Cola Museum in Silver Springs

SILVER SPRING, NY (WKBW-TV) — Dave Phillips and his wife Janet started collecting Coca Cola memorabilia in 2012. In little more than a decade, their collection now fills an entire barn.

Janet passed away in November 2021, and Dave has decided to keep his museum open as a tribute to her. He says "I pretty much dedicated this to my wife as a memorial, because she had a big part in it."

The first floor of the barn is jam packed, floor to ceiling and wall to wall with Coca Cola merchandise. "People walk in the door and they look around and they say wow, this is awesome, I says this isn't the collection-this is the overflow the real collection is upstairs."

Upstairs is where Dave displays his especially old and valuable collectibles like a 1915 Coke bottle with Coke still in it. Dave says "If you shake it up it still has a fizz".

The Barn Coca Cola Museum is open by appointment. Dave says "When people get up here they can't believe what they are seeing."

Dave Phillips phone is 585-507-9553

