Couple trying to rebuild home after fire says it keeps getting broken into

BUFFALO, N.Y. (W — It has been an uphill battle for a Buffalo couple struggling to get their footing after a fire nearly destroyed their Norwood Avenue home. Their first setback came shortly after the late March fire.

“They know that we don't have anything at this point, we didn’t even have a place to live," Cori Kurd said. "Within 24 hours they broke into the back and started ransacking.”

The couple said people are still stealing things from the home including tools, the car's catalytic converter, and garbage bags purchased to hold debris, a loss in the thousands.

“People seem to just be treating their house like their personal shopping mall to just steal whatever comes around,” Kurd said.

Ahed Kurd said the most recent incident was Thursday night.

"This is the fourth time actually, they saw my life like this, and they still robbing me," Ahed Kurd said.

The couple said police are investigating the thefts. 7 Eyewitness News has reached out to BPD for an update but has not yet heard back.

The Kurds were using the tools to work on the home themselves after struggling to find a contractor. They said they've called about 20.

“More than 2/3 of them immediately looked at the house and said it’s too big a job for them, other ones said we don’t have anything available for a month, other ones said we’re booked because its the warm weather months of Buffalo, and like they have a lot of other jobs to do," Cori Kurd said.

They said they finally found a contractor, but after putting down a $15,000 down payment he has not been returning their calls.

“We can’t keep buying all the tools if someone’s gonna keep stealing them, we can’t keep hiring contractors if they’re just gonna run away with the check,” Cori Kurd said.

The couple said they're hoping the contractor will at least answer their calls. They're not giving up on rebuilding their home.

“I hope they will come, and they will finish, they will start working," Ahed Kurd said. "I hope so.”