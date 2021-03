BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A fire in the City of Buffalo on Monday caused an estimated $500,000 in damage, according to officials.

Firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire in an occupied multi-unit residential structure in the 500 block of Norwood Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

The Red Cross says they are assisting two adults.

Fire officials say exposure damage to two nearby homes and two vehicles caused an additional $55,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.