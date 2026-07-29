Couple sentenced to probation following death of their baby

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo couple has been sentenced to five years of probation following the death of their baby in July 2023.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Luis Gonzalez Jr., 26, and Kitrina Udrea, 23, were sentenced on Wednesday.

According to the district attorney's office, on July 7, 2023, police and paramedics responded to an apartment on William Street in Cheektowaga after receiving reports of an unresponsive child. 2 ½-month-old Londyn Gonzalez was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital, where she died.

Londyn was born at 6 pounds, 8 ounces on April 20, 2023. During pediatric appointments in late April and early May 2023, the DA said a medical provider expressed concern about the baby's declining weight and instructed Gonzalez and Udrea to increase the amount and frequency of her feeds.

Investigators said the couple never returned for another appointment on May 8, 2023, never contacted the pediatrician’s office and did not take Londyn to another pediatrician.

According to the DA, Londyn weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces at the time of her death, and the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the manner of death as homicide by neglect caused by malnutrition and dehydration.

Gonzalez and Udrea were accused and held on bail in June 2025. In May, they pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter.