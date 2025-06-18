Couple accused of recklessly causing the death of their infant daughter facing manslaughter charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man and woman accused of recklessly causing the death of their infant daughter in 2023 are now facing manslaughter charges.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 25-year-old Luis Gonzalez, Jr., and 22-year-old Kitrina Udrea were arraigned on an indictment charging them each with one count of second-degree manslaughter.

According to the DA, on July 7, 2023, police and paramedics responded to an apartment on the 2000 block of William Street in Cheektowaga after receiving a 911 call for an unresponsive child. 2 ½-month-old Londyn Gonzalez was transported by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Gonzalez and Udrea are accused of recklessly causing the infant's death.

Both remain held on bail set at $250,000 cash or bond and both are scheduled to return for a pre-trial conference on July 17 at 10 a.m. If convicted of the charge, they each face a maximum sentence of 5 to 15 years in prison.