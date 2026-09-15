Couple sentenced on animal cruelty charges after over 200 animals were seized from farm in Brant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A couple has been sentenced after over 200 animals were seized from a farm in Brant in November 2025.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that Bonnie George, 75, and Donald George, 78, were sentenced to 30 days in jail, 2 years' probation and $2,500 in restitution to the SPCA Serving Erie County.

A lifetime securing order was imposed by the Court prohibiting them from owning, harboring or having custody of any animals.

Bonnie and Donald George entered a guilty plea to two counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring Animals; failure to provide proper sustenance in June.

WATCH: Couple pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges after over 200 animals were seized from farm in Brant

Couple facing animal cruelty charges after over 200 animals were seized from farm in Brant

According to the DA's office, an investigation began after a a dog control officer received an anonymous complaint about animals living in unsafe conditions in the Town of Brant. The complaint was then forwarded to the SPCA Servicing Erie County for further investigation.

SPCA investigators conducted an inspection on the farm on Brant Farnham Road on November 19, 2025, and observed neglected animals and unsanitary conditions. Investigators executed a search warrant at the property the next day and seized a total of 216 animals.

The DA said Bonnie and Donald George are accused of failing to provide necessary food, water and care to 207 of the farm and domestic animals on their property.



119 goats

47 chickens

18 ducks and geese

11 cats

Six sheep

Six dogs

According to the investigators, the animals were found in unsanitary conditions without proper access to food and water and multiple dead animals were also found. Brant Town Court Justice Jeff Gier ordered the surviving animals to be forfeited to the custody of the SPCA Serving Erie County.

The DA said they are also accused of intentionally obstructing the administration of law and preventing a public servant from performing an official function.

SPCA investigators observed two horses on the property during the initial inspection. When the search warrant was executed the following day, the horses were no longer on the property.

Bonnie and Donald George refused to provide information on their location which prevented investigators from performing a health and welfare check. The horses were never located.