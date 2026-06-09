Couple pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges after over 200 animals were seized from farm in Brant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A couple has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges after over 200 animals were seized from a farm in Brant in November 2025.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 75-year-old Bonnie L. George and 77-year-old Donald L. George each pleaded guilty in Evans Town Court to two counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring Animals; failure to provide proper sustenance.

According to the district attorney's office, an investigation began after a dog control officer received an anonymous complaint about animals living in unsafe conditions. The complaint was then forwarded to the SPCA Serving Erie County for further investigation.

SPCA investigators conducted an inspection on the farm on Brant Farnham Road on November 19, 2025, and observed neglected animals and unsanitary conditions. Investigators executed a search warrant at the property the next day and seized a total of 216 animals.

The DA said Bonnie and Donald George failed to provide necessary food, water and care to the majority of their farm and domestic animals, which included:



119 goats

47 chickens

18 ducks and geese

11 cats

Six sheep

Six dogs

According to investigators, the animals were found in unsanitary conditions without proper access to food and water and multiple dead animals were also found. Brant Town Court Justice Jeff Gier ordered the surviving animals to be forfeited to the custody of the SPCA Serving Erie County.

Below you can watch our report from when they were charged.

Couple facing animal cruelty charges after over 200 animals were seized from farm in Brant

The DA said during the investigation, Bonnie and Donald George also intentionally obstructed the administration of law and prevented a public servant from performing an official function. Investigators observed two horses on the property during their initial inspection, and when the search warrant was executed the next day, the horses were no longer on the property. The DA said Bonnie and Donald George refused to provide information on their location, which prevented investigators from performing a health and welfare check, and they have not been located.

They face a maximum of 364 days in jail and are scheduled to be sentenced on September 14. They remain released on their own recognizance. The Court imposed a temporary securing order that prohibits them from owning, harboring, or having custody or control of any animals while the case is pending prosecution, which was requested by the DA.