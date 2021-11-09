Watch
Counting down to the 11 Day Power Play: less than one week to go until the fundraiser starts

11 straight days of hockey at Buffalo Riverworks
WKBW
Aaron Mentkowski will play in the 11 Day Power Play
7 Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski to play in the 11 Day Power Play
Posted at 10:36 AM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 10:36:06-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After nearly a year of training, the main event is almost here; 11 days of hockey, all to raise money for charities across Western New York.

I found out that I was going to participate in The 11 Day Power Play in early January.

Since then, we've trained on and off the ice for several months and now the event is less than one week away. On Sunday, November 14, at 6:00 a.m., the puck will drop and 11 straight days of hockey will begin.

But before then, I, along with 39 other hockey players, will make Buffalo Riverworks our temporary home — moving in on Saturday and not leaving until the final horn sounds on Wednesday, November 24.

I will take the ice for the first time at 6:00 a.m. Sunday, and will be playing in four-and-a-half hour-long shifts until I step off the ice for the final time at 5:50 p.m. on November 24.

At the heart of every shift of hockey we're playing is the effort to raise money for charity. So far, the 11 Day Power Play has raised more than $1.6 million for Roswell Park, Oishei Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Program, Make-A-Wish and Camp Good Days.

You can still donate to this great cause by heading to my website here.

