'Could've been awful': Tree falls in Buffalo woman's yard days after reporting concerns to the city

NORTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A large tree fell outside of Rhonda Mathiebe's home on Winston Road Sunday, just days after she contacted the city about it.

Mathiebe said she heard a loud crack followed by a boom as the silver maple tree in her front yard came crashing down.

"It was like cracking a huge tree," she said. "A big boom."

The tree landed feet from her home, narrowly missing her car in the driveway.

"It could've been horrible if it had fallen down 20 seconds sooner," she said. "My car was in the driveway right here."

No one was injured in the incident, but Mathiebe said she had a sense that this was coming. She noticed a large crack in the tree Wednesday and contacted the city through 311 with her concerns. Her case was then forwarded to the forestry department.

"I called Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and I kept leaving messages," Mathiebe said.

Joel Feroleto, Delaware District Councilmember, represents the area Mathiebe lives in and said residents who call 311 typically have their trees inspected within a week.

"I was told it was called in on Thursday. Today is Monday. That's certainly within the time that it normally takes the city to go and inspect it," Feroleto said. "I'm just happy everyone is safe. I'm happy no one was injured."

Feroleto said the city uses private contractors to address damaged trees. For immediate concerns, he recommends 911.

"It's appropriate to call 911 if you're concerned," he said. "If you have a big tree and you think it could immediately come down, absolutely call 911 and someone will be out there very, very soon."

Mathiebe said she first became concerned about the tree in the spring and is using her experience to remind residents to contact 311 as soon as they notice any tree safety issues.

"We have people walking their dogs and everything down the street all the time," she said. "There are three little boys; it could've been awful."