Costco now expects to open in Amherst in the fall

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News has learned that Costco, which was previously scheduled to open in Amherst this spring, is now expected to open this fall.

When reached for comment on an updated timeline for the opening, a Costco spokesperson provided the following statement:

"We are not prepared to announce a specific opening date, but expect to open this fall."

It has been one of the most anticipated development projects in Western New York since it was announced in 2022 and will be the area's first Costco store.

As construction continues on the site on Ridge Lea Road at the former Tony Roma's restaurant, some residents have expressed concerns over the impact of increased traffic on their neighborhoods as a result of the project.

In July 2025, we spoke to residents who shared their concerns and Shawn Lavin, who at the time was the town's Deputy Supervisor, about what was being done to handle traffic. You can watch our previous story below.

WATCH: Officials provide a progress report on the construction of Costco in Amherst