Corning Museum of Glass makes a "smashing" one-tank trip

CORNING, NY (WKBW-TV) — It's about a two-hour drive from Buffalo, but a visit to the Corning Museum of Glass is definitely worth it. The Southern Tier destination has been welcoming visitors from all over the world since it first opened in 1951.

The celebration of glass is evident everywhere at what has often been called "the best museum anywhere". There is plenty to see here including glass that dates back thousands of years, the contemporary art & design galleries and the changing exhibitions galleries.

A current exhibit features some of the pieces created on the Netflix show "Blown Away" an exciting glass blowing competition. Senior manager of hot glass programs Erick Meek says "The Netflix show has brought a lot of recognition to the art of glass making. And whats great about the museum here is that everyday you come you can see professional glass makers at work."

There are live demonstrations daily at the Amphitheater Hot Shop where you can catch artisans making a variety of glass pieces from scratch. Or you can roll up your sleeves and join in on the glass making fun at the Make Your Own Glass Studio.

According to Eric "The biggest response we get is: 'we had no idea there's so much to see and do here at the Corning Museum of Glass."

Corning Museum of Glass is open Daily. It can be an especially lovely drive from Buffalo during the Fall foliage season. More information about everything the museum has to offer at their website.

