Corn grower Matt Agle created sweet corn ice cream for the Eden Corn Festival

EDEN, NY (WKBW-TV) — Matt Agle knows a thing or two about corn. His family has been growing it for five generations. Matt is the first one in his family to make sweet corn ice cream.

Matt's Sweet Corn Ice Cream creation will be sold at the Eden Corn Festival which starts August 5th. Matt says "When the corn festival didn't happen last year, I kind of had this in mind and thought it would be a great way to kick off the festival and publicize the town of Eden."

Partnering with the Eden-Angola Chamber of Commerce, Matt's corn ice cream with be produced by Main Street Ice Cream in Hamburg. The Chamber will sell it exclusively at their Chicken BBQ stand at this year's corn fest.

As an undergraduate at Cornell, Matt says he took food science and that sparked his interest in making ice cream. He practiced over the years by making various ice creams for his nieces and nephews birthdays.

The Agle's family has a long tradition of participating in the Eden Corn Festival, Matt's Grandfather was crowned the first "Corn King".

This year's festival runs August 5th-8th. More information available at their website.

Agle's Farm Market is located at 7952 Gowanda State Rd, Eden, NY 14057

