Cooper Sign Company in Niagara Falls celebrates a century

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW-TV) — John Cooper says when his grandfather started the Cooper Sign Business in 1922 it was a different time "Back then you had to have talent, and you had to have a can of paint and a brush..and something to put it on."

Some might argue that the Cooper Sign Sign Company in Niagara Falls still has plenty of talent when they see the kind of work that they continue to turn out.

John says the company's most iconic sign is still seen on Pine Avenue in the Falls, "It was the pink elephant on pine avenue. If you are from Niagara Falls you have driven by it many many times."

John's wife Jennifer joined the company in 1989 and when John retired she took over as the company president. In the 90's they added a flag retail store. Jennifer says "We came up with Old Glory Flag and Banner in 1996 and we have been running with it ever since."

There have been many innovations in the sign business in the past 100 years. Many signs are made from vinyl graphics now, neon signs are now LED and it's even possible to make signs that are graffiti proof.

The Cooper Sign Company and Old Glory Flag & Banner Co. are located at 7350 Porter Road P.O. Box 172 Niagara Falls, NY 14304. There is more information at the company website.