Controversial speaking tour comes to Batavia

BATAVIA, NY (WKBW) — A controversial speaking tour is planning its next event in Genesee County after a venue in Rochester dropped it over backlash. But now opposition to the ReAwaken America Tour has headed to Batavia and New York's Attorney General has put the event on notice.

The Cornerstone Church in Batavia is set to host the two-day ReAwaken America Tour starting Friday.

Pastor Paul Doyle invited the tour after it was canceled in Rochester when the host backed out because of community outrage.

WKBW Cornerstone Church in Batavia is set to host the two-day ReAwaken America tour

I spoke with Vanessa Clark of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Her husband, Clay Clark, is the organizer of the event. She tells me the event's host in Rochester was the target of physical threats.

“He didn't know it was going to be such a backlash, so this pastor — we let him know — you're going to have a lot of push back,” Clark commented.

Push back from groups like the Genesee County Democratic Socialist of America.

WKBW Gregory Lebens-Higgins.

Member Gregory Lebens-Higgins met us in the City of Batavia. He calls ReAwaken America a group of Christian Fascists who supports conspiracy theories like “Great Replacement Theory.”

“This group believes they are besieged by minorities, immigrants, Muslims — the LGTBQ community,” remarked Lebens-Higgins.

Lebens-Higgins says he fears the event will “harm” the Batavia community.

But Clark insists the event is based on religion.

WKBW Vanessa Clark of Tulsa, Oklahoma, husband is an event organizer.





“How do you respond to anyone that says this follows white supremacy — replacement theory?” Buckley questioned. “Again it’s very interesting — people obviously haven't viewed the event and they're just listening to lying talking points coming form from other people,” Clark replied.

But the event features controversial speakers, like Michael Flynn, Trump’s former security adviser.

State Attorney General Letitia James sent this letter to Flynn and Clay Cark saying she has “significant concerns” and fears the event could “spur extremist or racially motivated violence”.

WKBW Letter from NYS AG.

James points to the mass shooting at the Buffalo Tops that investigators say was racially motivated.

“Is it fair to say — you're telling me — you're not a white supremacist group?” Buckley asked. “Correct, correct, and anyone who comes to check it out — it would be very obvious to them,” responded Clark.

WKBW Outside the tent for the venue.

Clark says she welcomes the state attorney general to attend their event.

“We have many African American pastors up here,” remarked Clark. “We’ve got civil rights attorneys…people who are all African American and so I think would challenge themselves and actually listen to the event.”

WKBW Genesee County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy of Road Patrol Brian Frieday.



Genesee County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy of Road Patrol Brian Frieday tells me the church has its own security and the sheriff's office will watch for traffic safety and any other potential problems.

“The event organizers are very aware that that is one of the potential issues. If they have any issues with people on the inside they will ask them to leave — they don't want any part of that themselves. They want this to be a peaceful well-received message by everybody,” explained Deputy Frieday.

WKBW Fencing around venue.

Fencing now surrounds the church property where a large tent has been set up for the event. The deputy tells 7 News they could hold up to 3,500 people.

On Friday, a group of faith-based leaders is planning to hold a news conference in Batavia to denounce the tour.

