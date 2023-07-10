Construction of new $110 million Ralph Wilson Park moves forward, temporary fencing will limit access

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is no better place than to spend the dog days of summer than the dog park.

For years the dog park at the former LaSalle Park has been a popular gathering place for our four legged friends. John and Sabrina Misiak of Cheektowaga say their dogs Max and Bella love it.

"It gives the dogs freedom to run about and socialize," said John Misiak, "It's really nice."

And it's about to get even better.

Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy A rendering of the future Ralph Wilson Park.

Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy The future Ralph Wilson Park will include the construction of a new dog park. The current dog park is being temporarily moved to a new location on 4th street during construction of the project

"The dog park isn't going to be exactly where it is now, but there is a bigger better dog part that is part of the overall project," said Andy Raab, Deputy Commissioner of Parks for the City of Buffalo.

Raab joined representatives from Gilbane Construction and the Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy on Monday to announce that active construction on the $110 million transformation of LaSalle Park into Ralph Wilson Park is pushing ahead.

"This park is going to be undergoing amazing changes that will allow us to enjoy it for generations," said Katie Campos, Executive Director Ralph Wilson Park.

Phase one of the multi-year construction is moving forward. Fencing is being set up around the majority of the park which will limit public access, but ensure safety during construction.

Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy This is a map of the future Ralph Wilson Park. The orange shaded areas will have limited access to the public during construction. The pool, skate park and football field will remain open. The popular dog park is being temporarily located to 4th street. A new dog park will be built.

"Inside the fencing will be a major and active construction zone. Heavy machinery, equipment and materials will be moved constantly around the grounds," said Campos. "It is going to be a little bit of an inconvenience for some folks. The major portion of the park is going to be closed for a prolonged period of time," added Raab.

Still, the team behind the new Ralph Wilson Park believes that the end result will be worth the wait.

Phase One of construction will include a $75 million investment that will improve existing athletic fields, new rest rooms, the strengthening of the shoreline and dramatic changes to the landscape.

Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy Included in Phase One of construction of Ralph Wilson Park is major upgrades to the shoreline.

"When you get into the park there will be hills, there will be paths, there will be many more trees," says Campos, "So, you can run without cars, you can walk without cars."

Also included in Phase One is the construction of a new pedestrian bridge over the 1-190 which will increase community access to the new park.

Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy Renderings of the pedestrian bridge that will be built over the I-190 connecting the West Side of Buffalo to the new Ralph Wilson Park. Construction is set to begin later this year on the $110 million project.

"The park is going to be elevated quite a bit from the bridge. There will be a 30 foot hill now, so we can use that sledding hill for people to sit and watch Bills game. Why not, it's Ralph Wilson Park," said Campos.

Construction on Phase One will last through most of 2024. Future phases will take additional time. The pool, the skate park and the nearby football field will remain open during construction, but for the time being the dog park is being relocated. A new temporary location is being set up on 4th street to continue to provide services for dog owners.

Max, Bella and the Misiak family don't seem to mind.

"I think it's a great benefit to everybody," said John Misiak, "I think it's money well spent."