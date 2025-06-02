Construction company suing developer of Heritage Point project for over $4 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Rochester-based construction company is suing the developer behind the Heritage Point development project at Canalside for more than $4 million.

Pike Construction Services has filed a complaint in New York State Supreme Court against Heritage Point Canalside, LLC, a subsidiary of Sinatra & Company, seeking $4,771.876.97 for breach of contract, among other claims.

This is the latest challenge for the $40 million mixed-use project, spearheaded by Sinatra and Company Real Estate, which broke ground in 2021 but has faced financing issues and delays, and has remained stagnant since March 2024.

Chad Flansburg, an attorney with Phillips Lytle, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Pike Construction Services, said he was unable to comment when reached by phone on Monday. Requests for comment from Sinatra & Company were not returned as of noon on Monday. The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation also declined to comment.

According to the lawsuit, Pike Construction Services and Heritage Point Canalside LLC entered into a construction management agreement for the project in January of 2022.

In May 2024, Pike and Sinatra & Company, acting as Heritage Point's authorized representative, agreed that Pike would cease work on the project and vacate the job site due to "insufficient payments and Sinatra's failure to secure the necessary financing".

In February 2025, the parties agreed to terminate their agreement, and that Sinatra & Company would act as its own construction manager.

Pike submitted a "pay application" on February 21st, 2025, for 'direct and indirect costs.

On April 11, 2025, "in light of Heritage Point's failure to act," Pike submitted a revised pay application totaling $4,771,876.97.

The lawsuit was filed on May 30, 2025, claiming breach of contract, unjust enrichment, account state, and violation of the New York Prompt Payment Act.

