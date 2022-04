BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — On Monday, May 2, ConnectLife will be hosting a blood drive at the Walden Galleria from 2-5:30 p.m.

The ConnectLife bus will be parked near the main entrance outside of Five Guys and Forever 21.

All donors will receive a pair of tickets to a Buffalo Bisons game this summer.

For more information on donating, CLICK HERE.