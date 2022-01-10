ConnectLife to give away five pairs of Buffalo Bills playoff tickets to donors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — ConnectLife announced in celebration of the Buffalo Bills playoff berth and AFC East title it will give away five pairs of playoff tickets to donors.

According to ConnectLife, all blood and platelet donors with an appointment through Friday will be eligible to win a pair of the tickets to Saturday's playoff game against the New England Patriots which is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. One winner will be selected each day.

ConnectLife said January is historically a tough month for blood collection and blood supply in Western New York remains at a critical level.

Blood supply in WNY remains at a critical level. January is historically a tough month for blood collection due to inclement weather and seasonal illness, and with the dramatic uptick in COVID cases our community is experiencing ConnectLife cannot keep pace with the rate at which our local hospitals are using blood across WNY. The community blood center is especially in need of Type O blood donations. - ConnectLife

You can make an appointment here or by calling (716) 529-4270.