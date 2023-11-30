ConnectLife offering donors free Buffalo Sabres tickets throughout December

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — ConnectLife announced it is teaming up with the Buffalo Sabres and all blood donors in December will receive a voucher to redeem online for two tickets to an upcoming Sabres home game.

According to ConnectLife, it's a partnership to bring in donors at a time when blood supply is hit hard.

"Donors are busy traveling, making holiday preparations, or dealing with illnesses that hit during the cold winter months. A reward like this helps make sure Western New York hospitals have the blood they need to save lives during the holiday season," a release says.

In addition, ConnectLife also said all donors in December will also be entered into a raffle for a Sabres Game Day Experience — which includes four 100-level tickets and passes to the hallway where the players walk out, two Zamboni rides, and a prize pack including an autographed mini helmet.

"ConnectLife's pivotal role within our community remains steadfast, and their vision and values seamlessly mirror our own. Their consistent positive impact on countless lives in our community is truly inspiring, and we are honored to once again join forces with them for this event." - Buffalo Sabres Vice President of Business Development Joe Foy

A blood drive will be held at KeyBank Center on December 13 from noon to 6 p.m.

You can find other drives or make an appointment by visiting its website, texting GIVEWNY to 999777, or calling 716.529.4270.