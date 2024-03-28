ConnectLife: Donate blood, get eclipse glasses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — ConnectLife is looking to help Western New Yorkers who may not have eclipse glasses yet while also helping to save lives.

According to ConnectLife, between April 1 and 6, all donors at ConnectLife blood drives will receive a pair of eclipse glasses, while supplies last. The eclipse glasses will be in addition to the Sabres mini coolers that donors will receive all month long.

“The excitement around the eclipse has captivated Western New York like few other events. It’s the perfect chance to make sure everyone can watch it safely and get more blood to Western New York patients whose lives depend on it.” - Sarah Diina, ConnectLife’s Senior Director of Marketing & Community Development

ConnectLife said donors will also receive a reminder that April is National Donate Life Month, encouraging them to sign up to be organ donors. You can find out more information here.

The total solar eclipse will take place on April 8 and most of Western New York will be in the path of totality. It is a once-in-a-lifetime event for most people and officials are expecting visitors to travel to the region to view the eclipse.

All across Western New York, there are several eclipse-related events planned and 7 News has compiled the events we are aware of which you can find here.