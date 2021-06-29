Watch
ConnectLife again offering chance to win Blue Jays tickets for donating blood

Jeff Russo/WKBW
The view from the Seneca One rooftop of Sahlen Field in Downtown Buffalo
Posted at 12:14 PM, Jun 29, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, ConnectLife is again offering the chance to win tickets to a Blue Jays game a Sahlen Field in Buffalo to Western New Yorkers who donate blood.

Anyone donating blood on Friday or Saturday (7/2 or 7/3) at a ConnectLife Neighborhood Blood Donation Center will be entered to win. There are two pairs of tickets up for grabs, both for the July 19th game against the Boston Red Sox.

The organization held a similar giveaway at the end of May.

ConnectLife has three Neighborhood Blood Donation Centers:

ConnectLife headquarters Donation Center
4444 Bryant and Stratton Way, Williamsville

Southgate Plaza Donation Center
984 Union Road, West Seneca (near LA Fitness in the Southgate Plaza)

Tonawanda Donation Center
96 Niagara Street, Tonawanda

You can make an appointment to donate by calling (716) 529-4270 or by visiting the ConnectLife website here.

Blood donations made to ConnectLife stay in Western New York. The organization is the area's primary blood supplier and gives to major hospitals like ECMC and Buffalo General.

