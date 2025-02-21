Congressman Tim Kennedy addresses concerns over Trump administration federal workforce layoffs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Congressman Tim Kennedy visited Buffalo on Friday to address concerns over federal workforce layoffs initiated by the Trump administration.

Kennedy, who represents Western New York, seeks input from those affected by the layoffs and has criticized the administration for the impact on local workers.

"What we're doing today is sounding the alarm," said Congressman Tim Kennedy during his meeting with labor union leaders. "We can't stand to watch this unelected billionaire Elon Musk gut our workforce and the services they provide in order to give tax breaks to himself and his fellow billionaires across the country,"

"Attacks on these workers, whether through funding cuts, political interference, or outright firings aren't just the checks on individuals, they're attempts to dismantle the safeguards that keep corporations and the wealthy in this country in check," said Peter De Jesus, the local president of the AFL-CIO.

"The cuts are needed because the federal government has just gotten so big and so bureaucratic that it's almost incapable of solving problems anymore," said Carl Calabrese, a Republican political analyst.

Kennedy met with representatives from various agencies, including the VA, TSA, Department of Homeland Security and the National Association of Letter Carriers to discuss the layoffs.

Union leaders expressed concerns about the impact on workers' rights and job security, with Dave Grosskopf of the National Association of Letter Carriers noting the uncertainty faced by many employees.

Kennedy plans to support legal challenges against the layoffs and encourages affected federal workers to share their stories through his office's website.